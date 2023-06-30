Canva Partners Strikes A Music Licensing Deal With WMG And Merlin

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Canva, the collaborative design platform, announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group and Merlin to allow Canva users to incorporate music clips from Warner and Merlin artists in their work.

Along with the use of popular songs in videos or carousels for social media, Canva customers can also add clips from their favorite tracks to presentations, internal training videos, educational videos, and more.

The content will be available to Canva users in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada, and Australia and artists will earn royalties clips of their songs are used in published Canva designs.

Warner Music Group’s and Merlin’s libraries will be available for Canva Pro, Canva for Education, and Canva for Nonprofit customers to add music clips to their designs, with small teams using Canva for Teams to follow. Later this year, Canva will share more information on additional efforts to expand design possibilities for music fans, the companies stated.

“Music is such a fundamental expression of creativity, and offers an inspirational starting point for many. We are thrilled to welcome Warner Music Group and Merlin to the Canva content ecosystem, and can’t wait to see what millions of music fans, content creators, educators and beyond design using content from their favorite artists,” said Silvia Oviedo, Head of Content, Discovery & Print at Canva.