Police Investigating A Shooing Death Following A Show At PNC Music Pavilion

( By Yumi Kimura from Yokohama, JAPAN / CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
Charlotte, N.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials in Charlotte are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man following a concert at PNC Music Pavilion.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of the PNC Music Pavilion at approximately 11PM on Thursday where they located a male victim who sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to Live Nation’s event page, the PNC Music Pavilion was hosting a concert by Mexican rapper and corrido artist Peso Pluma on Thursday night.

A rep from the venue did not respond to a request for comment.

