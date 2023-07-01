Hair Metal Gets Its Due – ‘I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream’ Docuseries Comes to Paramount+

July 1, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – TV streaming service Paramount+ has announced a new three-part docuseries, I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream, will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday (July 18) in the US and Canada and internationally on Wednesday (July 19) in the UK and Australia, with other international markets to follow later this Summer.

Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. The docuseries will retell the stories of the early years of Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen, The Scream and Skid Row. It was made with MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky and directed by Tyler Measom, the man behind 2019’s I Want My MTV, which told the story of the pioneering music TV network.

“Five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of 80s metal,” reads the logline accompanying the show’s trailer. “Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.”

• Ep 101 – “I Wanna Be Somebody”

As ’80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the hair spray and spandex world.

• Ep 102 – “Headed for Heartbreak.”

Metal has been taken to new heights. Rockers battle personal demons, sexism, and even Congress as they become stars.

• Ep 103 – “Smells Like Change.”

From country to grunge, the world’s taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won’t … but all will be changed forever.

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream, described as “a very kick-ass (yet emotional) series” by Measom, includes interviews with Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Winger frontman Kip Winger, Vixen’s Janet Gardner, Skid Row founder Dave ‘The Snake’ Sabo, The Scream and former Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi, and former Guns N’ Roses manager Vicky Hamilton.