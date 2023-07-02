Dice Board of Directors Welcomes Veteran Music Executive Caron Veazey

July 1, 2023 – LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Caron Veazey has joined the board of mobile ticketing and music discovery platform DICE as a director. Veazey a veteran music executive, is the founder of Something In Common, a management and consulting agency specializing in music, film, art and culture.

She currently manages METTE, an artist known for her involvement in the N.E.R.D and Rihanna’s Lemon music video and her recently released single and video, “Mama’s Eyes.”

Before establishing Something In Common in 2020, Veazey served as the long-time manager for Pharrell Williams for over a decade, orchestrating campaigns around hits like “Happy” and “Blurred Lines.” During Veazey’s tenure, Williams won seven Grammy Awards, received two Academy Award nominations, and secured collaborations in the fashion, art, business, and philanthropy areas.

“Caron is one of the industry’s top music executives and her global knowledge will be invaluable as DICE continues to expand,” said Phil Hutcheon, Founder and CEO of Dice.

“Not only has Caron worked at some of the biggest record labels and managed one of the world’s most successful artists, I greatly admire her commitment to advocacy work and desire to change the industry for the better.”

Veazey’s professional journey includes notable positions at major music groups such as Sony Music, RCA Records, Island Def Jam, and Epic Records. Additionally, she co-founded the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an influential advocacy group committed to combating racism in the music business and promoting parity for Black artists, executives, and professionals across all sectors of the industry.

In addition to sitting on the board, Veazey also serves on the Advisory Board of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and serves as the Chair of the SPLICE Global Music Council.

At Dice, Veazey will collaborate closely with the artist development, content, and leadership teams. She will also leverage her extensive leadership experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) spaces to mentor DICE’s DEI team.

“Dice is a true innovator in the music space and I’ve long been inspired by its mission to build a fair and transparent ticketing process for fans, artists, and venues,” said Veazey.

“I look forward to working with Phil Hutcheon and the entire DICE team to explore new ways to revolutionize live events and music discovery in the months and years ahead.”

Dice, founded in London in 2014, says it has transformed how fans discover and purchase tickets to live events worldwide.

The company says its discovery algorithms, upfront pricing, and waiting list feature safeguards fans from the resale market. Dice collaborates with 10,000 partners worldwide, attracting millions of app users each month. In 2022 alone, over 55,000 artists were featured on DICE, including renowned acts such as Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Fred Again, and Kaytranada.

Dice is now live in the UK, US, France, India, Italy, Spain and Germany.