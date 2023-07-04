Mike Molinar Elevated To President At Big Machine Music

July 4, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publisher Big Machine Music (BMM) has announced a series of promotions, including the advancement of Mike Molinar to President. Effective immediately, Molinar will continue reporting to Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) CEO and Chairman Scott Borchetta.

BMM has also promoted Alex Heddle to Senior Vice President of Publishing and Grayson Stephens to Vice President overseeing royalties and finance. Both will report to Molinar.

“I’m so proud to announce that Mike Molinar has been appointed President of Big Machine Music. His leadership, vision, artist relations and song sense are unmatched,” says Borchetta. “We also acknowledge the outstanding work and accomplishments of BMM’s Alex Heddle and Grayson Stephens as they continue to power the Machine to new heights.”

Molinar has led BMM since its inception in 2011. Under his direction, the company has grown a diverse roster and dynamic catalog, added a West Coast division based in Los Angeles, and named a Billboard Country Power Player four years running. Molinar is a board member of the National Music Publishers Association, Mechanical Licensing Collective designated by the U.S. Copyright Office, Music Health Alliance, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Hall of Fame Education Council.

“I’m honored by Scott Borchetta’s continued faith and partnership. Big Machine Music is my home; our incredible team and world-class songwriters are my family. I’m proud to continue our journey together,” shares Molinar. “In that spirit, I can’t understate how important Alex Heddle and Grayson Stephens have been through these past several years of transition and growth. I’m so happy to see their efforts recognized with well-deserved promotions.”

Heddle has been at BMM for over a decade and has been vital to the company’s creative success in Nashville and Los Angeles. A graduate of Leadership Music’s class of 2022, Heddle currently serves on the Association of Independent Music Publishers Nashville board and as a Music Row Ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The Belmont University alum’s prior stops include Love Monkey Music, Writer’s Den Music, Propel Music Publishing and Ash Street Music.

A graduate of Arizona State University’s Carey School of Business, Stephens brings nearly 14 years of publishing administration experience, previously holding positions at Sony/ATV before joining BMM in 2017. Stephens will continue to oversee royalties, finance, and acquisition analysis for the company. A Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor, he previously served on the Junior Board and Volunteer Recruitment Committee for BBBS of Middle TN.