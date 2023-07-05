Icon Entertainment Group Rebrands As Icon Entertainment & Hospitality

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Nashville entertainment brand Icon Entertainment Group announced plans to officially change its name to Icon Entertainment & Hospitality.

According to the company, the new brand was selected to reflect the diversity of the company’s real estate development hospitality business. Icon operates multiple museums, restaurants, and bars in the Nashville area, including the Johnny Cash Museum, the Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ and the Music City Threads merchandise line.

As well, the company launched the Sinatra Bar & Lounge in April and recently announced the opening of the Southern Turf Lofts, which provides short term rentals in Nashville’s iconic Southern Turf Building.

Later this year, the company will launch both the Southern Turf Club in the Southern Turf Building and its new East Nashville neighborhood bar, as well as commemorate the historic 75th anniversary of Skull’s Rainbow Room.

When we opened the Johnny Cash Museum ten years ago, we never dreamed we’d be expanding that initial 5,000 square-footprint into over 100,000-square feet of commercial real estate spread over six buildings that we now own in downtown Nashville,” stated Icon founder Miller. “These acquisitions have allowed us to develop properties we now occupy with our own businesses exclusively. As we’ve progressed, our portfolio has become more heavily weighted to the food and beverage space, hence the name change to better define who we are today.”