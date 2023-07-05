Mulan Singer Coco Lee Dead At 48

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Coco Lee, the Hong Kong-born singer who enjoyed a successful career in music and cinema, has died following a suicide attempt. She was 48.

Her passing as announced by her family, who said she had been in a coma after attempting suicide over the weekend after years of suffering from depression.

Born Ferren Lee in Hong Kong, Coco relocated to the U.S. with her family when she was 9. After graduating from high school in San Francisco, she briefly attended classes at the University of California but dropped out to pursue a career in pop music.

As a recording artist, she released multiple albums in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English, with hits that include “A Love Before Time” from Ang Lee’s film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” which was nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2001.

Her film roles included “No Tobacco” (2002) by Stanley Kwan, and Lee Xin’s “Master of Everything” in 2004 as well as providing the voice for the Mandarin version of Disney’s hit film “Mulan.”

She also served as a judge on numerous Chinese singing competition shows, including Chinese Idol, and World’s Got Talent.