The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 67: Serviced Your Music Yet?

On Episode 67 of The Cheat Code, our hosts dive into the realm of money management, emphasizing the value of attending finance conferences to build a solid foundation for the future. They shed light on the intricate world of music servicing, exploring how DJs discover and acquire new music. Unraveling the mysteries behind service blasts, DJ blasts, and new music servers, they unravel the secret paths that lead tastemakers to the latest tracks. Furthermore, our hosts unveil the crucial role of a Lifestyle Ambassador and offer a comprehensive breakdown of the entire record servicing process, from its inception in the studio to its consumption by eager listeners. They provide valuable insights into the key information that should be included when servicing a record and delve into the nuanced differences between sending songs for review and songs for placements. Moreover, they reveal the significance of the sender’s identity in the content’s reception. Join us as we unlock the secrets of effective music marketing and discover the power of strategic connections in the industry.

Don’t miss out on this enlightening episode! And mark your calendars for the highly anticipated Cheat Code LIVE event on July 8th, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary experience that will propel you toward success in the music industry.

Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/mwSWC

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrSyG4HVUH0

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cheat-code-live-tickets-658106102067

Spotify Player:



Apple Player:

