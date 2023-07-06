Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls To Open Its Doors On July 20th

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment announced the official opening of Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls on July 20th with a concert by New York and Brooklyn-based rock bands Sunflower Bean and Slow Fiction.

The opening of the latest Knitting Factory outlet follows months of renovations to the East Village property that formerly housed The Pyramid Club. Upgrades at the venue include an improved stage, along with new audio and video equipment

Ahead of the official opening date on July 20th, New Yorkers will have an opportunity to preview the venue on July 13 when Knitting Factory hosts a book release party for This Must Be the Place: Music, Community and Vanished Spaces in New York City from author, music historian, and tour guide for New York City music nerds Jesse Rifkin.

Additionally, singer-songwriter Lach, who helped to launch the anti-folk genre that inspired artists like Beck, Regina Spektor, and Laura Marling, will perform at the venue on July 15th.

The new venue will be programmed by Knitting Factory Talent Buyer Carson Ehlert with support from Senior Talent Buyer James Irvine. The two previously collaborated at Knitting Factory Brooklyn in Williamsburg, which closed in 2022.

“I’ve long held the belief that a music venue should be a place where everyone from hipsters, hippies, businesspeople, and drag queens can bump shoulders and share amazing experiences despite their differences. With this new venue, I’m excited to put together an interesting program packed with established and developing artists that will bring this vision to life. It’s been a delight to collaborate with James, Morgan, and Nick on making the new Knitting Factory a pillar of music and nightlife culture in lower Manhattan for years to come,” stated Ehlert.

Knitting Factory New York came to fruition through a collaboration between Knitting Factory Entertainment and hospitality entrepreneur Nick Bodor, who will serve as the managing partner and creative director.

Bodor’s other ventures include the Cake Shop, The Library bar, and alt.coffee, as well as Bruar Falls in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“With this joint venue, Knitting Factory and I are excited to explore the importance of creating a safe, fun, all-inclusive environment for everyone to gather morning, noon, and night,” Bodor says. “Can’t wait to see you there.”

“Finding a partner like Nick Bodor to team up and collaborate with us has been fantastic and, having personally grown up in East Village, planting our flag back in Manhattan where it all started brings a lot of things full circle for us and for the brand,” added KFE’s Morgan Margolis.

Upcoming shows announced for the new Knitting Factory include Modern English, Twain, Purr, Kaina, Arthur Moon, Horse Jumper of Love, Michael Incognito, Robert Finley, and Angélica Garcia, among others.