New Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube US Subscriber Stats From NMPA

(Hypebot) — We’ve got new US-paid subscriber stats for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and Pandora, courtesy of National Music Publishers Association boss David Israelite.

MBW reported that at the NMPA’s recent annual meeting, Israelite shared these U.S. paid subscriber stats:

Spotify – 44.4 million

Apple Music – 32.6 million

Amazon Music – 29.3 million

YouTube Music – 8.5 million

Pandora – 2.4 million

In its Q1 2023 report to investors, Spotify said it had a total of 210 million paid subscribers globally.

The other services have not publicly shared user stats recently, but according to one estimate, 88 million now subscribe to Apple Music worldwide.

