Country Music Star Lee Brice Launches Web3 & NFT Platform Selfie.Live – Pushing The Fan-Celebrity Boundary Even Further

July 7, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In an era where the line between celebrity and fan is as chaotic as ever, country music superstar Lee Brice is pushing boundaries with the launch of Selfie.Live – a cutting-edge Web3 platform that’s redefining fan engagement.

Brice, a chart-topping artist with a career spanning over 15 years, has always had a close-knit relationship with his fans. He’s leveraging his creative and entrepreneurial talent to bring this connection into the digital age. Selfie.Live, his latest venture is not just an app – it’s an experience—a fusion of fan interaction, celebrity access, and the possibility of blockchain technology.

The concept of Selfie.Live is as ingenious as it is straightforward: fans upload selfies or saved photos to the platform, which celebrities then autograph digitally using an iPad-enabled app. The digitally autographed photos, embellished with logos or banners from sponsors such as Yuengling Beer, Busch Light, and other Fortune 500 companies, are then returned to the fans.

But here’s where Brice’s innovation could be a game-changer; these signed photos aren’t just mementos – they’re NFTs. By offering fans the option to collect autographed images as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – Selfie.Live bridges the gap between traditional fan experiences and the expansive world of NFTs and Web3.

“I’m always trying to find new ways to connect with my fans,” says Brice. “Having the ability to share these moments and sign them for the fans has opened up a whole new way for us to interact.”

The platform has already seen an influx of star power, with over 70 renowned artists such as Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan, and NASCAR champion Joey Logano joining the ranks. The app has gained traction internationally, with the band Secondhand Serenade taking Selfie.Live on their Indonesian tour.

Selfie.Live is also making waves in the festival circuit. Top-tier events like the Carolina Country Music Festival and Barefoot Country Music Festival have embraced the idea, with the former even integrating a drone show to display a QR code for app downloads.

As for what’s next, Brice is not resting on his laurels. He’s finalizing plans to incorporate augmented reality and gamification into Selfie.Live, bringing more opportunities for more immersive fan experiences and lucrative brand partnerships.

“Embracing emerging technology has revolutionized how I connect with my fans,” says Brice. “It’s no longer just about the music; it’s about creating immersive experiences and forging deeper connections.”