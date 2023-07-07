July 7, 2023 – CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Female teen angst “Anti-Hero” and global superstar Taylor Swift is “WANTED” in Canada. “T-Swizzle” received a request from Canada’s Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau to bring The Eras Tour to our neighbors to the north.

After the “Shake It Off” hitmaker announced additional UK and European shows with support from Paramore, the 51-year-old political leader has politely asked the Grammy Award winner to extend the extensive tour trek even more so Canadian fans don’t endure another “Cruel Summer.”

Trudeau tweeted the singer/songwriter, “It’s me, hi.”

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023



PM Trudeau responded to Swift’s announcement of more shows announced for the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Latin America.

The Twitterverse had a field day after news spread of the PM “fangirling” over the Pennsylvania native and her music. The reactions varied from irritation that the PM of a country doesn’t have better things to do to those who thought it was hilarious and applauded him for being a good old-fashioned music fan.

“My dog looking at my prime minister like we’re never getting affordable housing.” (andrew)

“Tickets. I literally cannot afford to live, and I’m so serious.” (minahill)

“President of Chile, Brazil, Prime Minister of Canada all asking for and celebrating dates. This is what you call true demand.” (t.lakes)

“Probably asking for his daughter, kinda sweet.” (T.Mongros)

And one of my favorites:

I know it’s just a meme, but Trudeau trying to win over Swifties isn’t a terrible idea Pierre is like, “I had 500 people come to my rally,” but Taylor Swift will have 5000 people drive hours to show up *in the parking lot* outside a sold-out football stadium in Cincinnati #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dKCpjs9AfX — Connor 🇨🇦 (@connordpeters) July 6, 2023

PM Trudeau isn’t the only celebrity talking about or attending shows from Swift’s tour. Some of the biggest names in showbiz have been attending, such as Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Millie Bobbie Brown, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban, Laura Dern, HAIM, Diplo and the biggest celebrity of them all, matriarch Mama Swift.

Award-winning actress Toni Collette thanked Taylor for bringing “endless joy and inspiration.” The 50-year-old actress was in the audience during one of Swift’s Cincinnati stops, and she thanked the pop star for an “incredible” evening as she heaped praise upon the singer/songwriter.

Collette shared photos and videos from the show and wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night!! Your talent is immeasurable, and your generosity is boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me. It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava, lady!” #sheisher #erastour

The Hereditary actress – who has daughter Sage and son Arlo also shared a second post, in which she praised Swift and fellow singer Billie Eilish for being great role models to young people.

She wrote: “Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful. Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor. Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to. What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are.”

As of press time, no shows announced yet for Canada. Here’s to hope!