HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Recorded Music & Publishing Assets of Wiz Khalifa

July 7, 2023, NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Fresh off the news that HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired a royalty income stream of select music from Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, the global alternative asset management company has announced its acquisition of select recorded music and publishing assets of the multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Assets in the deal include chart-topping titles “See You Again,” “Black & Yellow,” and “The Thrill,” and span Khalifa’s impressive career across dozens of albums, mixtapes, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Khalifa maintains an active career across media and entertainment, as he transformed his musical success into an entertainment empire that spans a variety of businesses and media genres, including ownership of independent record, management company and lifestyle brand – Taylor Gang.

Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder and CEO of HarbourView, said: “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on the culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force. We celebrate his talent and creativity and welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

Khalifa said: “Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that aligns with our values and goals here at Taylor Gang.”

HarbourView has been highly active since launching in 2021, acquiring a distinctly diverse portfolio featuring thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists, comprising 20,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including music, film, TV, and sports.