Report: Woman Arrested For Trespassing At Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Home

WESTERLY, RI (CelebrityAccess) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Taylor Swift’s beachfront home in toney Westerly Rhode Island.

According to WPRI News, Westerly police officers were called to Swift’s home on Bluff Avenue where they found Kimberly Meyer outside the property’s front gates.

Police had previously warned Meyer not to be on the property, WPRI reported.

She is facing one charge of trespassing and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14th.

TMZ reported that Swift stayed at the home in Westerly over the holiday weekend but she is currently on tour and it is unclear if she was present when the alleged trespassing occured.