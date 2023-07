(Hypebot) — Alternative media outlet Vice has produced a documentary that dives deep into the world of concert ticketing and ticket resale.

What they found clearly left a negative impression along with a touch of hope. Here’s how they describe the short film:

“Enabled by the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly, shadowy ticket brokers buy up all the best seats and sell them at a huge profit – but the music community is fighting back.”

Watch the full film here:

