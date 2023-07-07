Warner Records Launches A JV With Marc Byers’ Protect the Culture

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the launch of a new joint venture with Protect the Culture, the new record label launched by music industry veteran Marc Byers.

The JV will include new music from the Grammy-nominated artist Lord Afrixana’s new solo project, which will land on the label later this year.

In addition, Byers will also serve as an A&R consultant for Warner Records, focusing on the burgeoning African music scene.

Before launching the J.V. with Warner Records, Byers was general manager of Motown Records, where he oversaw the label’s day-to-day operations and worked closely with label CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.

“I’m excited to bring Protect The Culture to Warner Records. I have a passion for this genre and feel it will be the Pop music of the world. Lord Afrixana is our first artist on the label and he’s incredibly talented. PTC wants to introduce more than just sounds coming out of Africa because Afrobeats is universal and incredibly diverse. I’d like to thank Aaron, Tom, Steve, and Karen for their trust in my vision,” said Marc Byers, Protect the Culture.

On “No Dey Tire” Lord Afrixana stakes his claim as a culture- and genre-bending master, blending thunderous bass, pulsating beats, and his swaggering flow into a moody manifesto that demands nothing but respect. “Don’t look at me, shine your eyes on yourself,” he commands, repeating this catch phrase with an intimidating edge to his voice. “They don’t have no respect, so I came to break their neck,” he adds. “They left us all for dead, so forgive but don’t forget.”