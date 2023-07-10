Instagram Threads Gains 100 Million In Its First Week

(Hypebot) — Instagram’s Twitter-like Threads app has surpassed 100 million users in its first five days of release. That’s a huge audience looking for content.

And all of that audience has accounts on Instagram, a platform where most musicians have already built an audience.

Threads is far from perfect, but given it’s been created by Meta and Instagram, it will inevitably improve over time.

Still not convinced? Read this:

Bruce Houghton