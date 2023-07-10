Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Threads

Instagram Threads Gains 100 Million In Its First Week

(Hypebot) — Instagram’s Twitter-like Threads app has surpassed 100 million users in its first five days of release. That’s a huge audience looking for content.

And all of that audience has accounts on Instagram, a platform where most musicians have already built an audience.

Threads is far from perfect, but given it’s been created by Meta and Instagram, it will inevitably improve over time.

Still not convinced? Read this:

9 Reasons Why Every Musician on Instagram should be active on Threads

Bruce Houghton

