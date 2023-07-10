Sarah Silverman Sues Meta And Open A.I.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and actor Sarah Silverman has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta, alleging that the companies copied her memoir, “The Bedwetter,” without permission while developing the artificial intelligence tool.

According to CBS News, Silverman’s attorneys claim that the AI, a so-called Large Language Model, used her novel and the works of other content creators to expand their funcationality without permission, credit, or compensation.

The lawsuit includes exhibits that show the A.I. accurately summarizing Silverman’s book, including the use of passages that were lifted entirely from the original text, but without the copyright information that is typically included in commercially available books.

OpenAI and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS.