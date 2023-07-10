The Weeknd Sets Attendance Records With London Stadium Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd set attendance records at London Stadium when more than 160,000 fans turned out for two back-to-back sold out shows.

The performances, which took place on July 7 & 8, were part of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview with Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

The Weeknd’s strong showing in Europe comes on the heels of his recently completed North American tour, which broke attendance records at multiple venues and accumulated box office grosses of $148 million dollars.

The second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with a show at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Tuesday before heading to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and more.

The Weeknd is also lined up for a series of shows in Latin America run this fall, including performances in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.