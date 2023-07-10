Two Dutch Music Festivals Lose Their Final Day To Dangerous Weather

NETHERLANDS (CelebrityAccess) — Multiple Dutch music festivals were forced to cancel programming for their final day in the face of potentially dangerous weather in the region.

Organizers for both the Awakenings Summer Festival in Hilvarenbeek and the Bospop Festival in nearby Weert, were both impacted by the dangerous weather, which included heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and the potential for large hail.

Awakenings featured an EDM heavy lineup with Sunday headliners that included Chris Liebing, Luke Slater, Reiner Zonneveld, and DJ Rush among others.

Bospop offered a Sunday lineup with headliners that include Joe Bonamassa, Zucchero, and Billy F Gibbons.

In a statement posted today following the cancellations, Awakenings promoter Monumental Productions BV announced:

“Yesterday marked the most heartbreaking day in the past 26 years of organizing Awakenings. For the past year we poured our heart and soul into creating the most unforgettable edition of Awakenings Summer Festival.

“The decision to cancel the event was a collective agreement among the Hilvarenbeek municipality, Beekse Bergen, Awakenings, and Health and Safety Authorities. This challenging decision was based on the available weather and safety information at that time. That the weather subsequently changed is a testament to the unpredictability of such conditions. It also indicates how painful the decision was.

“However, we stand fully behind that decision. Particularly after learning about the impact the hail, lightning and storm had around our area. While it may seem in hindsight that our visitors, crew and venue were spared from severe weather consequences, we know it was the right course of action.”

Bospop organizers offered a similar statement announcing Sunday’s cancellation:

“The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has announced code orange for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. This means that in addition to showers, there is a chance of hail of 2 to 4 cm in diameter and heavy wind gusts of 75 to 100 km/h. This can cause danger as a result of large hailstones, lightning strikes and falling trees and flying objects.”

“Because of this extreme weather, the local government in consultation with the organization decided to cancel the Bospop festival today.”

“We request everyone present at the campsite to go home quietly and as soon as possible. Follow the instructions on the signs and the directions of our security personnel and traffic regulators.”

“We ask everyone NOT to travel to our festival grounds. For unused tickets further info will follow later. We would like to thank our volunteers so much for their relentless efforts, especially in the last 24 hours. We are very sorry that the festival will not take place, but everyone’s safety is above all else.”

Both events announced that ticketholders will receive information about refunds for the final day.