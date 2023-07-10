Universal Music Group Teams Up With The Core To Launch The Core Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the launch of The Core Records, a new label that will be overseen by Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders of a leading entertainment and talent management company, The Core Entertainment (TCE)

The Core Records will seek to sign and develop new artists and work with Universal Music Group portfolio of other labels, the company said.

Tikhman and Zaruk launched TCE in 2019 through a partnership with Live Nation. The company maintains offices in Nashville and Los Angeles, focusing on talent management and business and strategic partnerships with a focus on the technology, music, and lifestyle industries.

The company’s talent roster includes Bailey Zimmerman, Nickelback, Nate Smith, Austin Shawn, Dillion James, Josh Ross, Rachel Wiggins, and Gavin Lucas.

“We love building upon our entrepreneurial culture, and are so pleased to welcome Chief and Simon who have a reputation for identifying some of the industry’s most promising artists. We look forward to helping them grow their roster and drive global success for their artists,” stated Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO.

“We’re excited for this next evolution in The Core and honored to work with Sir Lucian and the team at UMG to help us continue to guide artists to develop their careers and brands. We’ve had a great time building The Core over the past few years and are excited to create a home for new artists with the incredible resources and support from UMG,” added Kevin “Chief” Zaruk.