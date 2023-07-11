Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

AEG's Microsoft Theater Officially Changes Its Name To Peacock Theater

Artist Rendering of Peacock Theater
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles concert venue formerly known as the Microsoft Theater has officially been rebranded as the Peacock Theater.

The name change for the 7,100-seat concert and special events venue comes as part of an agreement between the theater’s owner, sports and venue giant AEG, and NBCUniversal’s video streaming on demand platform, Peacock.

As a part of the deal, the 40,000 square foot open air plaza at L.A. Live, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, has also been recast as Peacock Place.

In addition, Peacock will become L.A. Live’s official streaming partner and the streaming platform’s corporate branding will be featured on signage through the entertainment district.

Upcoming events at the newly renamed Peacock Theater include the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 18th. Nominations for the Emmys will be announced on July 12th.

