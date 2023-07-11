Fred Rubenstein Tapped For Senior Digital Marketing Role at Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville (SMN) has recently announced the appointment of Fred Rubenstein as the Vice President of Digital Marketing, effective immediately.

In this new role, Rubenstein will be responsible for leading the digital marketing team and spearheading innovative social media and digital marketing campaigns across SMN’s roster of artists. Additionally, he will focus on exploring new partner and platform opportunities to enhance artists’ brands, drive consumption, and facilitate digital discovery.

Rubenstein will report to Jennifer Way, the Senior Vice President of Marketing, and will be relocating to Nashville.

Way comments, “Fred is a highly respected digital marketing executive who isn’t afraid to break the mold to try something new. He is a natural leader and collaborator, and I’m looking forward to adding his fresh, innovative perspective and broad digital expertise into our marketing strategy as we continue to deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and their music,” stated Jennifer Way.

“I am very excited to join a team that is already is already pushing the boundaries for their artists in the digital space. The vision and outlook that Sony Music Nashville has for being at the forefront of this space is super exciting and I appreciate their trust in leading that. I look forward to continuing this mission by amplifying unique digital campaigns for and with, our artists,” Rubenstein added.

Prior to joining Sony Music Nashville, Rubenstein held the position of Senior Manager, Creator Acquisitions & Development at Amazon’s live streaming service Twitch. During his tenure, he managed deals and accounts with billion-dollar companies and onboarded new talent from the music, gaming, and sports industries. Rubenstein’s notable projects at Twitch included collaborations with WWE, The Needle Drop, and Mike Shinoda. Before his time at Twitch, he served on the digital marketing teams at Elektra Music Group and Roadrunner Records. In these roles, he led digital campaigns for renowned artists such as Slipknot, Sturgill Simpson, Turnstile, Trivium, and more.

Fred Rubenstein is a graduate from Monmouth University, where he obtained his B.A. degree in marketing.