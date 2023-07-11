Roc Nation Acquires Brazilian Soccer Agency TFM

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL (CelebrityAccess) – Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) has made a significant expansion into the South American football market with the launch of Roc Nation Sports Brazil with the acquisition of the Brazilian football agency, TFM Agency. Frederico Pena, founder of TFM Agency, will assume the role of President of the Brazilian venture.

Headquartered in São Paulo, TFM currently represents over 100 athletes, including global superstar Vini Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil). The talents, managed by TFM will benefit from the same level of service that RNSI provides to its roster featuring sports stars like Federico Dimarco, Axel Witsel, Kevin DeBruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Richards and Jack McGlynn.

Juan Perez, President and Founder of Roc Nation Sports (formed in 2013), says, “In terms of football, Brazil is the center of it all. I strongly identify with a culture that has such an incredible passion for sports and music. Our influence in this game is growing and this move shows our intentions to the world.”

“By introducing a full-service sports representation service to South America, we are providing a level of service that has never before existed in this market, and one that our players truly deserve,” explains Pena. “Roc Nation embodies the pinnacle of culture, sports, and entertainment. It made perfect sense to join Roc Nation, elevate our operations, and provide our athletes with comprehensive, global representation.”

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, expresses his enthusiasm: “It fills me with pride to finally announce our expansion into Brazil. When we started this venture in 2019, I had a lot of ambitions for RNSI. Since then, we’ve grown across Europe, South Africa & the US. This marks a continuation of what we are building here at Roc Nation; ‘Best in Class’ representation for some of the greatest athletes in the world. I’m also super excited that Alan Redmond, our EVP and Global Head of Football will be working closely with Fred Pena and his team to grow our football business worldwide.”

Pena is joined at the São Paulo office by his partners and Vice-Presidents Marcos Casseb, Lucas Mineiro, Renato Martinez, Octavio Rigoni and Thiago Freitas.