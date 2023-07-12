Judas Priest Join The Power Trip Lineup

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s festival promoter Goldenvoice announced that Judas Priest has been added to the lineup of the inaugural Power Trip music festival.

“Power Trippers! Are you ready for some Judas Priest style heavy metal!! We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high together, keeping the metal faith at this bostin, one-of-a-kind Power Trip world event,” the band said in a joint statement.

The festival, which is set for October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, features a lineup that already includes heavy metal royalty such as Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Tool, Metallica, and Iron Maiden.

Judas Priest will step into the void created by Ozzy Osbourne, who on Monday announced he was forced to drop out of his headlining slot at the festival while he recovers from ongoing health issues that include Parkinson’s Disease.

Tickets for the festival start at $599 while VIP packages start at $1,749.