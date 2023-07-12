Latin Rappers Gera MX And Nanpa Básico Team Up For A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two contemporary Latin rap icons, Mexico’s Gera MX and Colombia’s Nanpa Básico, are teaming up for a double bill North American tour.

The Que Chimba La Raza tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit 11 markets across North America, starting on August 31st at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and wrappng at Radius Chicago on November 12th.

Additional stops include major markets such as Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City, among others.

Hailing from Mexico, Gera MX has made an international name for himself with hits such as “Botella Tras Botella” and “Se Me Olvidó.”

Colombian Nanpa Básico borrows elements from hip-hop, reggae, and regional Mexican rap to create a unique musical style. His most recent studio album, 2022’s HECHO M13RD4, turned heads with its range and depth of content.

TOUR DATES:

Thu, Aug 31 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Fri, Sep 01 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Sat, Sep 02 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Thu, Sep 07 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Fri, Sep 08 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at TMF

Sun, Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Thu, Nov 02 — New York, NY — Palladium Time Square

Fri, Nov 03 — Miami, FL — Miami Beach Bandshell

Sun, Nov 05 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Thu, Nov 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun, Nov 12 — Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago