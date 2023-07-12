Premier Music Group Announces New Co-Presidents and Executive Producer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Premier Music Group (PMG), the leading music supervision and strategy firm, has announced the promotions of Winslow Bright and Aaron Mercer to Co-President positions. Both executives will manage the company’s growing music supervision and strategy teams across advertising, film, TV, and podcasts in their new roles. Bright and Mercer will report to PMG’s CEO, Josh Deutsch, and Creative Director, Randall Poster.

Deutsch said, “We recognize Winslow and Aaron for their proven innovation and leadership. Each brings a new perspective to our work, and their promotion to Co-President roles is well-deserved. Randy and I are thrilled to give them this broader mandate as we focus on expanding the Premier Group and new opportunities. We’re also excited to announce the promotion to Executive Producer of our acclaimed music supervisor Meghan Currier.”

“I’m continually inspired by the talent and creativity of our team at Premier and look forward to exploring new opportunities that push our creative boundaries and meet the evolving needs of our clients in the rapidly changing entertainment and media landscape,” Bright said.

“Premier’s supervisors, strategists, producers, and businesspeople make up an unrivaled group from whom I learn every day.” Aaron Mercer said. “I’m incredibly excited to work with Winslow and Meghan to continue to expand the reach of Premier’s unique approach to music and to help our partners execute their vision in the most effective ways.”

Bright most recently served as Premier’s Executive Producer, coming on board in 2020 from Search Party – the music supervision company acquired by Premier and founded by Randall Poster.

Mercer joined the Premier team from Wool & Tusk, which was acquired by Premier in 2019. As an Executive Vice President (EVP) based in Nashville, he has led Premier’s agency and brand teams since joining the company. Previously, Mercer was head of Sony/ATV’s North American licensing office for film, TV, commercials, video games, and consumer products.

Premier has also promoted music supervisor Meghan Currier to Executive Producer, expanding her role by overseeing individual Los Angeles (LA) and NY-based music supervisors. Currier is well known for her work in TV and film, including Boardwalk Empire, Boyhood, and Skyfall, and joined Premier in 2020 following many years with Search Party.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with some of the finest music supervisors and producers in film, television and advertising, and look forward to Premier Music Group’s growth in this exciting new phase of our company,” Currier said. “I cannot thank our team enough for their unparalleled support, dedication, collaboration, and creativity throughout the years.”

“I take great pride in Winslow’s continued success as she started working with me while still going to NYU,” Poster said. “She and Aaron are really formidable leaders and devoted to amplifying great music on every platform. Meghan has been my closest collaborator for almost fifteen years, and her work is impeccable and inspiring. She has been playing an oversized role at Premier, and her new position is a reflection of that.”