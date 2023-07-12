The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 68: Negligence or Incompetence

(CelebrityAccess) — In Episode 68 of The Cheat Code, titled “Negligence or Incompetence,” our hosts shed light on the flaws within the music industry. They explore how many errors and setbacks are a result of negligence rather than incompetence. Our hosts discuss the importance of artists heeding the advice and warnings of industry pioneers who have experienced the pitfalls and dangers firsthand. They emphasize that incompetence can often be attributed to laziness and a lack of willingness to learn. Not knowing how to do something is often a result of not taking the initiative to acquire the necessary knowledge. Our hosts stress the significance of understanding process procedures and industry verbiage to avoid potentially devastating consequences. Join us as we uncover the critical lessons necessary for success in the ever-evolving music industry.

Additionally, our hosts address the importance of going above and beyond to protect what you have. They remind artists that becoming rich and successful requires ongoing effort, and part of that effort is learning how to safeguard your art. Join us as we delve into the strategies and insights that can help you navigate the industry with confidence and protect your creative work. https://linktr.ee/getthecheatcode | thecheatcodepodcast@gmail.com

