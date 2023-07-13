Notes Live Breaks Ground On New Colorado Springs Amphitheater, The Sunset

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Colorado-based live entertainment company Notes Live officially broke ground ahead of the construction of The Sunset, a new 8,000-person open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth, as well as Colorado Springs City Officials, including Council President Randy Helms, former Major John Suthers, Chief of Staff for current Mayor Yemi Mobolade Jamie Fabos, and Mayor Mobolade’s Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Easton.

The event was also attended by numerous local business leaders such as Gary Erickson (developer of Polaris Pointe, where the Sunset is being built) and Brent Fedrizzi (Co-President of AEG, Rocky Mountains), and representatives from organizations such as the Economic Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce.

The new venue will feature state-of-the-art production along with 90 VIP luxury firepit suites (all of which sold out over a year in advance) and will be adjacent to the Roth Seafood & Chophouse and Hospitality Collection, a 45,000 sq ft. development that will host a restaurant, a specialty bar, and event spaces geared towards hosting weddings, corporate events, conventions, trade shows, expos, galas, and more.

This new addition will complement the company’s existing portfolio in Colorado, which already features Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and Boot Barn Hall, along with the planned Sunset Amphitheater and Notes Bar.

JW Roth, CEO of Notes Live, said “My family’s been in Colorado since before it was even a state, and I don’t think there’s any better place in the world than Colorado Springs. It is my absolute honor to break ground on The Sunset today, and to contribute to the incredible vibrancy of our community. Let’s rock and roll!”

“This is a fabulous development for Colorado Springs, which has really expanded its arts and culture scene as of late. We are thrilled that residents of the Springs can find great entertainment without leaving our city limits.” added Jamie Fabos, Mayor Mobolade’s Chief of Staff.

The new amphitheater is expected to be opened for business in the Summer of 2024.