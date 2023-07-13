Oak View Group Tapped To Lead The Construction Of Vienna’s New Arena

VIENNA, Austria (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group has been named ‘best bidder’ to oversee the construction of a new arena in Vienna.

Oak View Group was selected to lead the venue’s construction of the arena project, which has been in the works since 2019. The arena, once opened, will rival the leading sports and entertainment venues in Europe, helping to put Vienna on the map as a destination for internationally recognized touring artists.

The 18-month bidding process, led by the City of Vienna’s Wien Holding, was established to identify a partner capable of planning, constructing, financing, and operating the new arena. The next phase of the award process will include planning, zoning, and environmental impact assessments for the project before the contract signing later this year.

Francesca Bodie, President of Business Development, served as lead negotiator on the bid.

“Vienna is a capital market that deserves one of Europe’s top entertainment arenas. As the gateway between Western and Eastern Europe and again ranked as the world’s most liveable city this year, it needs an arena that can attract the world’s best events. For those that doubt our commitment and wherewithal, there have been 7 new arenas built in the world in the last 2 years and OVG did them all. We are committed to this project and will deliver on our commitments,” stated OVG co-founder Tim Leiweke.

“We have huge admiration for the City of Vienna for having the vision to deliver continental Europe’s best arena, as well as the initiative to find a partner with a proven record of delivering outstanding new arenas that minimize the cost to taxpayers and prioritize innovation and sustainability,” added Francesca Bodie.