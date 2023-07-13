SAG-AFTRA Approves Strike, Bringing Hollywood To A Halt

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are headed for the picket lines after negotiations with major studios to hammer out a new contract failed on Wednsday night.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s National Board, which represents 160,000 television and movie actors, voted to strike on Thursday after 11th hour negotiations failed to make any progress on a new deal.

SAG-AFTRA members will join the Writers Guild of America, who have been on the picket lines since May, sparking the first industry-wide shutdown of Hollywood since 1960.

SAG-AFTRA’s contract expired on June 30th, but the union agreed to an extension to allow negotiations to continue. According to SAG-AFTRA, the union’s dispute with the studios includes wages, changes to residuals for actors, and protections from the use of artificial intelligence.

“What’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor,” Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA’s president, told the New York Times. “When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who make the machine run, we have a problem.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP), who has been representing the studios in the negotiations, did not respond to a request for comment.