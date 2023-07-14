Greg Kihn Signs A Catalog Deal With Reservoir

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced the acquisition of the rights to catalog of the noted rock artist and songwriter Greg Kihn.

The deal includes publishing, recording, and distribution rights to Kihn’s Beserkley Records era catalog, including some of his best known hits such as “Jeopardy” which was famously parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” which was used in an iconic sync on the hit HBO series “The Sopranos.”

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Kihn began his musical career there before relocating to the West Coast. He released his first album, the self-titled Greg Kihn in 1976 and went on to release about an album a year for the next two decades.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Reservoir on this acquisition. David [Hoffman] and the team are ‘Kihndrid’ spirits and passionate supporters of me and my catalog, and I know they will take the greatest care of my musical legacy,” Kihn commented.

“Greg’s music is cemented in rock and roll history. ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘The Breakup Song’ remain staples on classic rock and ‘80s radio.” He added, “I’ve been a fan of Greg’s since seeing the video for ‘Jeopardy’ on MTV as a kid, and it means a lot to me and Reservoir to expand our relationship with Greg and continue supporting his tremendous legacy for a long time to come,” added David Hoffman, Reservoir’s Vice President of A&R and Marketing.