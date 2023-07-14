Jamie McCool and Simon Pogson Sign With Bucks Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bucks Music Group announced the signing of Jamie McCool and Simon Pogson to individual exclusive, worldwide songwriting agreements.

The two songwriters are known for their collaborations, working out of the same studio in Manchester. Pogson has developed a reputation as a writer while McCool has successfully established a career as a recording artist.

“You My Friend.” McCool’s debut release as a solo artist, featuring BtheLick, generated more than 4 million Spotify streams, reaching No.1 on the Spotify Viral Charts in Germany, and peakdd at No.12 on the Spotify Global Charts.

“Jamie and Simon are incredibly talented and sought after individuals with reputations that are growing every day among artist and industry communities alike. They combine to make something really special. It’s wonderful to have them at Bucks, and we look forward to helping them reach ever greater heights,” said Bucks MD Simon Platz.

“I am thrilled to finally be able to share my story through my music with the invaluable support of my peers and co-writers. The journey to this point has been long, but there are still countless songs to write and I’m here for it,” added Jamie McCool.

“Very excited to work alongside Bucks Music Group. The opportunity to collaborate with other artists, musicians and writers is invaluable, and their extensive knowledge, experience and connections offers us the perfect platform to develop,” conclucded Simon Pogson.