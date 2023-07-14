Kobalt Names Teresa Romo As Senior Creative Director, Latin America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt Music Group, an independent rights management and music publishing company, announced it has hired Teresa Romo as Senior Director of Creative, Latin America. Romo will oversee Kobalt’s creative expansion in Mexico in her new role. Teresa will report to Nestor Casonu, President of Latin America, based in Los Angeles.

An accomplished executive in the Latin music industry with over ten years of experience, Romo has a proven track record of developing and executing successful global media strategies in the entertainment, music, and non-profit sectors across significant companies such as Live Nation (LN), ClearChannel Radio, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Warner Music Group (WMG), EMI/Capitol Latin, NBCUniversal/Telemundo and The Latin Recording Academy.

Most recently, she served as BMI’s Latin Director of Creative. In that capacity, Romo was responsible for the membership and retention of BMI’s Latin songwriters and fostered relationships with the company’s affiliates. She signed and retained top songwriters, including Edgar Barrera, Ana Barbara, Geovani Cabrera, Kuinvi, Alemán, Carla Morrison, Erika Vidrio, Amanda Coronel, Nathan Galante, Roberto Laija, José Esparza, and Javier Rochin, among others.

Casonu said, “I am overjoyed to welcome Teresa to our team. I have known her for over a decade, working with her at EMI/Capitol Latin Records. I have always recognized her extraordinary abilities to create meaningful connections with others and utilize her creative mindset. The market requires someone with a deep understanding of the genre and the vibrant and fascinating Mexican culture.”

“I am delighted to join Kobalt Music, build on the impressive Latin roster we represent, and expand our footprint in the West Coast and my home country of México,” said Romo. “Música Mexicana has reached unfathomable heights thanks to the rich multicultural creative community. I look forward to ushering in legacy writers and the new generation of creators to the Kobalt family.