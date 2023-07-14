The Bellwether Debuts In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Bellwether, a new independent concert venue in Los Angeles, officially opened its doors this week with a performance by electronic rock duo Phantogram with ill peach.
Located at 333 S. Boylston Street in downtown Los Angeles, the 1600-capacity Bellwether was launched by Teragram Presents’ Michael Swier in partnership with independent concert promoters Another Planet Entertainment.
The venue features a ballroom, an open-air patio, a VIP room and a large private event space, along with a restaurant lounge and bar.
The Bellwether is equipped with a state-of-the-art d&b sound system, custom lighting, a 270-degree wrap-around balcony, wooden dance floor and more.
Upcoming shows at the newly opened venue include performances by Haim, Santigold, Mile High Club, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan & Sara, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), and Yo La Tengo, among others.
The Bellwether’s Full Inaugural Schedule
Fri, Jul 14 – Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
Mon, Jul 17, Tue, Jul 18 & Wed, Jul 19 – HAIM
Fri, Jul 21 – Andrew Bird
Sat, Jul 22 – DRAMA
Wed, Jul 26 – Mild High Club
Thu, Jul 27, Fri, Jul 28 & Sat, Jul 29 – Porter Robinson (Presenting: No Originals DJ Set on July 27,
air2earth on July 28, and Porter Robinson DJ Set on July 29)
Sun, Jul 30 – The Midnight
Tue, Aug 1 – LANY
Wed, Aug 2 – Poolside
Tue, Aug 8 – Santigold
Fri, Aug 11, Sat, Aug 12 & Sun, Aug 13 – Carly Rae Jepsen
Mon, Aug 14 – Tegan and Sara
Thur, Aug 17 & Fri, Aug 18 – Isaiah Rashad
Thurs, Aug 24 – Flipturn
Fri, Aug 25 – Sudan Archives
Sat, Aug 26 – Fool’s Gold 15th Anniversary Party with A-Trak + more TBA
Thu, Aug 31 – The Head And The Heart
Wed, Sep 20 – The Wombats
Fri, Sat 22 – Saint Motel
Sat, Sep 23 – Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum)
Wed, Sept 27 – Silversun Pickups
Fri, Sep 29 – Yo La Tengo
Tue, Oct 3 – Gus Dapperton
Mon, Oct 9 – Tove Lo
Tues, Oct 10 – The Black Angels & Dandy Warhols
Wed, Oct 11 – Wilco
Fri, Oct 13 – The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Sat, Oct 14 & Sun, Oct 15 – Slowdive
Fri, Oct 20 – Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Thu, Oct 26 – Dylan Matthew
Fri, Oct 27 – No Vacation
Sat, Oct 28 – Baroness
Thu, Nov 9 – Saint Paul & The Broken Bones with Maggie Rose
Fri, Nov 17 – Shallou