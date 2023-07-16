Grand Ole Opry Announces 2023 Opry Country Christmas With Lady A, Scotty McCreery and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Grand Ole Opry has announced one of its favorite holiday traditions, the Opry Country Christmas. The yearly event will return to the Grand Ole Opry House for the third year.

Presented by Humana, the series will feature special performances by Opry member(s) Lauren Alaina (November 29), Scotty McCreery (December 3), Trace Adkins (December 7), Lady A (December 11) and Chris Janson (December 18), with more to be announced.

Larry Gatlin will host Opry Country Christmas, which sees country artists performing a variety of holiday hits. The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Charlie McCoy will also perform at all the shows. “Other Opry members, special guests, and spotlight artists will round out the shows made up of artists’ original songs and timeless Christmas favorites,” according to a press release.

The series launched in 2021 with Josh Turner, Chris Young, McCreery, Laaina and Adkins among the past performers. Opry Country Christmas will run from November 26 through December 18 for a total of nine shows.

Tickets for the upcoming series are on sale now HERE.