Lil Baby Abruptly Cancels Multiple Dates On His ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Baby has abruptly canceled multiple upcoming dates on his ‘It’s Only Us’ tour which is set to begin on July 26th at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Canceled shows include Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Pittsburgh.

While Lil Baby has not made a statement on the cancellations some fans have theorized that low ticket sales might have been behind the lost shows.

Lil Baby’s tour is cancelling dates due to lack of ticket sales pic.twitter.com/d1xOmPPS5Y — brown 🧣⁶𓅓 (@BrownRapFan) July 13, 2023

Lil Baby rose to mainstream fame in 2017 after the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing and followed it up a year later with the release of his debut solo album Harder Than Ever, which included “Yes Indeed” a top ten collab with Drake.

He is touring in support of his third studio album, It’s Only Me which debuted atop the US Billboard 200 in October.

Lil Baby was featured in his first headlining tour in 2021 when he launched his ‘Back Outside Tour’ and toured as part of a double bill with Chris Brown in 2022.