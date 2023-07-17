Lil Tjay Announces His 2023 ‘Beat The Odds’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming rapper Lil Tjay announced plans for his 2023 Beat The Odds Tour, with dates scheduled for both the North America and Australia & New Zealand this fall.
The 22-date Live Nation tour kicks off on September 21 at the UPMC Event Center in Pittsburgh and wraps at the Midway in San Francisco on December 15th.
Lil Tjay will be touring in support of his third studio album, 222, which dropped on July 14th and features collaborations with Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi and more.
His hits include the 3X platinum-certified “Brothers” and double platinum-certified “Leaked,” platinum-certified “Hold On,” “Ruthless,” “One Take” and “GOAT.”
BEAT THE ODDS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Event Center *
Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena
Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre
Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON — The Arena @ TD Place
Tue Oct 03 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens
Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK — Sasktel Centre
Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU — Hordern Pavillion
Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU — Festival Hall
Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU — The Fortitude Music Hall
Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY — The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia
Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway