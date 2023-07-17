Lil Tjay Announces His 2023 ‘Beat The Odds’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming rapper Lil Tjay announced plans for his 2023 Beat The Odds Tour, with dates scheduled for both the North America and Australia & New Zealand this fall.

The 22-date Live Nation tour kicks off on September 21 at the UPMC Event Center in Pittsburgh and wraps at the Midway in San Francisco on December 15th.

Lil Tjay will be touring in support of his third studio album, 222, which dropped on July 14th and features collaborations with Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi and more.

His hits include the 3X platinum-certified “Brothers” and double platinum-certified “Leaked,” platinum-certified “Hold On,” “Ruthless,” “One Take” and “GOAT.”

BEAT THE ODDS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Event Center *

Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena

Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON — The Arena @ TD Place

Tue Oct 03 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK — Sasktel Centre

Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU — Hordern Pavillion

Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU — Festival Hall

Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU — The Fortitude Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY — The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia

Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway