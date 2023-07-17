The Force Of Nature Known As Taylor Swift Breaks Several Records As ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts At No. 1 on Billboard 200

July 17, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music’s global superstar and fan-favorite Taylor Swift has broken several records with the release of her third re-recorded album, marking the 12th LP to make it to the top of the chart. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) [Republic Records/Universal Music Group] debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

The 33-year-old’s latest re-release hit No. 1 for the week of July 7 – 13 with 716,000 equivalent album units. According to Billboard – 507,000 were traditional album sales, with 268,500 being vinyl. The album hit No. 1 less than a year after Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights peaked at the top spot.

Swift now holds the Most No. 1 albums for any female artist in history, beating the iconic Barbra Streisand for the crown. The two women were previously tied with 11 No. 1 albums each. Speak Now (TV) gave Swift the one-album edge.

Please take a look below for the records Swift now holds to date.

Biggest Sales Week of 2023 (To Date)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) had the biggest sales week of the year so far and the biggest sales week since Swift’s album Midnights, dropped last year. The previous biggest week of the year was Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time with 501,000 units.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) had the biggest sales week of the year so far and the biggest sales week since Swift’s album Midnights, dropped last year. The previous biggest week of the year was One Thing at a Time with 501,000 units. Four Albums in the Top 10

Not only is Speak Now (TV) at No. 1, Swift also has Midnights at No. 5, Lover at No. 7, and Folklore at No. 10 this week. She is the first living artist to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time since 1966 and the first female artist EVER to secure four spots in the Top 10, period.

Not only is Speak Now (TV) at No. 1, Swift also has Midnights at No. 5, Lover at No. 7, and Folklore at No. 10 this week. She is the first living artist to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time since 1966 and the first female artist EVER to secure four spots in the Top 10, period. Biggest Launch for a (TV) Album

Speak Now (TV) had the biggest debut for any re-recorded album. Fearless (TV) debuted with 291,000 units in early 2021, and Red (TV) launched with 605,000 units in late 2021.

Speak Now (TV) had the biggest debut for any re-recorded album. Fearless (TV) debuted with 291,000 units in early 2021, and Red (TV) launched with 605,000 units in late 2021. First Artist to Have Nine Albums with 500,000+ Sales in First Week

Swift is now the only artist to sell over 500,000 copies in one week for nine different albums.

is now the only artist to sell over 500,000 copies in one week for nine different albums. Second Largest Sales Week for Vinyl in the Modern Era

Swift holds the record for the biggest vinyl sales week in the modern era with Midnights, which sold 575,000 copies in its first week as a vinyl LP. Speak Now (TV) launched with 268,500 copies of the vinyl LP, the second biggest sales week in the modern era.

Swift is currently traveling the world on her Eras tour, which has been extended into 2024.