Year Of The Knife’s Madi Watkins Recovering After Tour Van Accident

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Members of the rock band Year of the Knife shared an update on the recovery of vocalist Madi Watkins following a van accident while on tour last month.

“Our Madi has a very long journey to recovery ahead of her. She’s already had surgeries to fix her broken jaw, facial fractures, femur and ankle. The most troubling and challenging of her injuries is the trauma to her brain. It is impossible to say how long it will take for Madi to fully return to us. Healing of the human brain after severe trauma remains a mystery, and requires a patience from loved ones that is virtually impossible to achieve,” Madi’s husband and the band’s bassist Brandon Watkins shared via social media.

“Me, mom and Michelle will remain out in Utah for the foreseeable future to see Madi through this long journey. The funds raised continue to help the family with the costs involved. We also know that insurance deductibles and costs not paid for by insurance will be enormous. Every dollar donated makes a huge difference and we are so grateful. Much love and thanks to you all,” he added.

The band was involved in a horrific crash on June 28th near Salt Lake City while traveling to a gig. Along with the injuries sustained by Madi Watkins, drummer Andy broke both of his ankles, while Andy’s twin brother and the band’s guitarist Aaron suffered a broken femur as well as a lacerated carotid artery.

A GoFund me has been established to help the band and their families recover from the medical costs and loss of income from touring.