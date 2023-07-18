Kota the Friend Announces His First Headlining U.S. Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Fiercely independent New York rapper Kota the Friend announced plans for a headlining tour of North America this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the Kota the Friend Presents: Flowers For My Friends Tour kicks off on October 20th at the Roxian Theatre in Philadelphia, with 18 additional shows in the U.S. and Canada before concluding with a hometown show at New York’s Irving Plaza on November 25th.

The tour will be Kota the Friend’s first headlining run and follows the release of his latest album, PROTEA, which dropped on June 30th via FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC & Venice Music.

Ticket presales for the tour begin on July 19th with the general onsale beginning Friday, July 21st.

The full list of Flowers For My Friend dates

Fri Oct 20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Sat Oct 21 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer*

Sun Oct 22 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Thu Oct 26 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor*

Sat Oct 28 — Dallas, TX — South Side Music Hall*

Mon Oct 30 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Tue Oct 31 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

Wed Nov 01 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco Theatre

Sun Nov 05 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Tue Nov 07 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

Fri Nov 10 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom*

Sat Nov 11 — Vancouver, BC — Hollywood Theatre

Wed Nov 15 — Denver, CO — Summit

Fri Nov 17 — Minneapolis, MN — The Lyric at Skyway Theatre*

Sat Nov 18 — Chicago, IL — Patio Theatre*

Sun Nov 19 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

Mon Nov 20 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

Sat Nov 25 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza