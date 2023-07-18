Lil Durk Cancels Or Postpones Most Upcoming Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Durk has abruptly canceled or postponed virtually all of the concerts on his upcoming “Sorry For The Drought” tour.

The tour, which was scheduled to begin at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on July 28th, included 26 stops, virtually all of which have been postponed or canceled.

At present, the only date fans can still buy tickets for is for Lil Durk’s August 11th performance at the United Center in Chicago.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour featured support from Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama on select dates and would have supported Durk’s latest album “Almost Healed” which dropped in May.

Lil Durk did not provide any insights into the cancellation but, according to TMZ, follows a hospitalization for “dehydration and exhaustion.”

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to,” he told TMZ last week.

A rep for Lil Durk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SORRY FOR THE DROUGHT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater *Postponed

Sat Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre Canceled

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Canceled

Tue Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Canceled

Thu Aug 03 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Canceled

Fri Aug 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^ Canceled

Sat Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Canceled

Sun Aug 06 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center Canceled

Tue Aug 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Canceled

Wed Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Postponed

Fri Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center Still On

Sun Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center Canceled

Tue Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre Canceled

Wed Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center Canceled

Fri Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Canceled

Sat Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterCanceled

Mon Aug 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Canceled

Tue Aug 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Canceled

Wed Aug 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Canceled

Fri Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater Canceled

Sat Aug 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Canceled

Tue Aug 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Canceled

Wed Aug 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater Canceled

Fri Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Canceled

Sat Sep 02 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Canceled

Wed Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum Canceled

Thu Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Canceled