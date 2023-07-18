Paul McCartney To Host A New Podcast On His Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Sir Paul McCartney is teaming up with poet Paul Muldoon to host a new podcast that will showcase McCartney’s creative process through the lens of his iconic catalog of music.

The podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will see each episode focus on one song from McCartney’s iconic catalog – spanning early Beatles through his solo work, with a deep drive on the people, experiences, and art that inspired McCartney’s songwriting.

The episodes will combine storytelling, contemporary music and soundscapes, providing a window into McCartney’s creative genius.

For the debut first season, the podcast will feature twelve episodes, covering songs such as “Eleanor Rigby,” “Back in the USSR,” “Let It Be,” “When Winter Comes,” “Penny Lane,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Here Today,” “Live and Let Die,” “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Jenny Wren,” “Too Many People,” and “Helter Skelter.”

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon explains in the prologue episode, out now. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

McCartney and Muldoon have collaborated previously, including on the #1 New York Times bestseller The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which provided the genesis of more than 50 hours of recorded conversations.

New episodes of McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will be released weekly starting September 20, 2023 on iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify, and the podcast is co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcast.