Rock Band Mojo Juju Announce Touring Partnership With Armed Forces Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Mojo Juju, a new rock band hailing from Las Vegas, is touring with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this fall. Mojo Juju is Lea Cappelli (lead vocals) and Nazim Chambi (guitar).

The band plays old-school rock with a modern twist, covering sounds from rock, pop, punk, and soul. They will be touring military bases across Japan from September 29 – October 7 for a total of six shows.

Mojo Juju’s lead vocalist, Cappelli, has a vocal style influenced by rock, pop, funk, and dance. Her voice can be heard in over 150 TV shows, including The Voice, Riverdale, Selling Sunset, 365 Days, and more.

Chambi, the guitarist for the band, plays with the flair of a true showman. He began playing as a teenager, and after years of touring with Jody Watley, he brings his infectious rock ‘n’ roll style to Mojo Juju. In addition to playing guitar, he is also a songwriter and producer.

Cappelli and Chambi met and formed the band in 2021 when they portrayed Amy Winehouse and Jimi Hendrix in the musical revue, 27 – A Musical Adventure, in Vegas.

Joining the band on tour are Greg Garman (drums) and AFE alumnus Denny Hechavarria (bass). Together with Capelli and Chambi, they bring the band’s iconic sound to life.

In addition, Rap star Chingy and band Echosmith are also partnering with AFE to bring some music, fun and excitement to military installations globally. Chingy is set to hit Anderson Air Force Base, Camp Shields and Guam Naval Base during his AFE stint from August 4 – 19.

Echosmith will visit NSA Naples (August 16), NAS Sigonella (August 18), USAG Wiesbaden (August 19) and NS Rota (August 22) during their four date mini-trek.

AFE has been committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members and their families stationed overseas through world-class live events and performances since 1951.