TikTok Launches New Emerging Artist Program – Elevate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The ByteDance-owned social platform TikTok has announced the launch of Elevate, its program to give emerging artists in-app promotion and the sponsorship of in-person events. The launch’s inaugural class includes artists CHINCHILLA, Sam Barber, Omar Courtz, Isabel LaRosa, Kaliiii and Lu Kala.

TikTok plans to “identify the next wave of emerging stars poised to break out in the music industry,” and provide selected artists “with meaningful support both in-app and out in the world to build careers beyond a single trending hit.”

According to the platform, support for artists on the Elevate program will include early access to new TikTok features, content amplification, and support from TikTok’s official social handles.

TikTok will also deliver “exclusive performances from each artist in their favorite hometown locations that inspired their music.”

Through Elevate, selected artists will share new content and updates on upcoming music releases via the @musicontiktok social handles.

This is the latest launch in a series of music industry-related initiatives for TikTok in 2023. The company launched a music streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia and a beta version of an AI-powered music-making app in the US. In May, TikTok launched a #NewMusic Search, described as a “dedicated space for artists around the world to showcase their new songs and for fans to discover their next favorite track.” ‘New Music’ has amassed over 18 billion views on the platform before the launch of the official hub, MBW.com reports.

Last month, TikTok launched a new release feature that allows artists to highlight a new track for fans up to 14 days before release and 30 days after release. BTS became the first act to utilize the promotion tool.

Elevate launched today (July 18), with the inaugural program running through October.