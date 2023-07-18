YES Announce The Classic Tales Of YES Tour

BETHLAHEM, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Following up last year’s standing room only tour, progressive rock legends YES announced plans for a new North American tour this fall.
YES, featuring Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), will kick the run off on September 21st at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.
For the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, the band will revisit many of their fan-favorites from across their 50+ year career as well as new music from their latest album Mirror To The Sky, which dropped on May 19th via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.
“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” said YES keyboardist Geoff Downes.
Here are the “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates in the U.S:
Classic Tales of Yes
Thursday, September 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, September 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sunday, September 24 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
Monday, September 25 Portland, ME State Theatre
Wednesday, September 27 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium
Thursday, September 28 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre
Saturday, September 30 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
Sunday, October 1 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC
Tuesday, October 3 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
Wednesday, October 4 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center
Friday, October 6 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
Sunday, October 8 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 10 Orlando, FL Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, October 11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Friday, October 13 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
Monday, October 16 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 17 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
Thursday, October 19 Warren, MI Andiamo Showroom
Friday, October 20 Cleveland, OH Temple Live
Sunday, October 22 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre
Monday, October 23 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Thursday, October 26 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Saturday, October 28 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
Monday, October 30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 31 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa
Friday, November 3 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
Saturday, November 4 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center