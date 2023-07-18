YES Announce The Classic Tales Of YES Tour

BETHLAHEM, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Following up last year’s standing room only tour, progressive rock legends YES announced plans for a new North American tour this fall.

YES, featuring Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), will kick the run off on September 21st at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

For the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, the band will revisit many of their fan-favorites from across their 50+ year career as well as new music from their latest album Mirror To The Sky, which dropped on May 19th via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” said YES keyboardist Geoff Downes.

Here are the “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates in the U.S:

Classic Tales of Yes

Thursday, September 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, September 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sunday, September 24 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Monday, September 25 Portland, ME State Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium

Thursday, September 28 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre

Saturday, September 30 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

Sunday, October 1 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

Tuesday, October 3 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, October 4 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center

Friday, October 6 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

Sunday, October 8 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 10 Orlando, FL Steinmetz Hall

Saturday, October 11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, October 13 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

Monday, October 16 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 17 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

Thursday, October 19 Warren, MI Andiamo Showroom

Friday, October 20 Cleveland, OH Temple Live

Sunday, October 22 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Monday, October 23 St. Louis, MO The Factory

Thursday, October 26 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 28 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

Monday, October 30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 31 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa

Friday, November 3 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

Saturday, November 4 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center