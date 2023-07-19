10 legit Spotify Playlist Curators To Send Music To

(Hypebot) — Building legitimate Spotify stream counts for your music requires time, care, and attention to detail. Luckily, there are thousands of independent playlist Spotify curators to send your music to, so you don’t have to do this all on your own.

This guide on the 10 best playlist curator sites to submit your music to is here to help you increase your Spotify stream count the right way and stand the best chance of getting playlisted on Spotify. Let’s get into it.

How to pitch music to independent playlist curators

As well as sending your music to Spotify directly yourself, pitching your music to blogs and playlist curators is a crucial step in reaching a wider audience. When crafting your pitch, remember to be concise, compelling, and respectful of the curator’s time. Start by researching their preferences and the type of music they feature to make sure your track is a good fit for their playlist.

After you’ve found contact details for your preferred sites, personalize your message by addressing curators by name and expressing your appreciation of their work.

Highlight the key aspects of your music – think genre, style, and your personal music story. The more effort you put into this before pitching, the better chance you stand of gaining more Spotify playlist followers.

You should also be providing clear links to your music and include a well-crafted press kit or EPK(electronic press kit) with all relevant info about your background, career achievements, and any notable magazine reviews or features.

Tip: Try searching ‘@hotmail.com’ or ‘gmail.com’ in your Spotify search bar and check Playlists results to find independent playlist owner contact details.

Keep your message professional and always follow the curator’s submission guidelines. A well-thought through and tailored submission pitch can massively increase your chances of securing a spot on their playlist.

Only work with legit playlist curators and sites

Although there are many independent playlist curators out there that do have your music’s best interest at heart, you should also be wary of fraudulent playlist accounts.

To avoid landing on one of these and risk Spotify takedown, keep an eye out for playlists with steady Spotify growth as well as ones which are kept up to date with fresh tracks.

Streaming platforms like Spotify have specific teams in place to fight fraudulent playlists, with accounts and artists associated with these facing hefty penalties – including full removal from the platform. Basically, it’s just not worth the risk.

Now you know what you should be putting together and the accounts that you should be looking out for, it’s time to start sending off your pitches. To help make your life that little bit easier, we’ve built this list of the top ten best – and legit – Spotify playlist curators for you to send your music to.

Independent playlist curators who want your music

Indie Shuffle

Indie Shuffle is a music blog and playlist curator site that focuses on promoting independent and emerging artists across various genres.

SubmitHub

SubmitHub is a platform that connects independent artists with a network of playlist curators, bloggers, and influencers.

PlaylistPush

PlaylistPush is a service that connects independent artists with playlist curators across various streaming platforms.

Soundcampaign

Soundcampaign helps artists from all over the globe by getting their music on curator’s playlists, while allowing curators to earn exciting rewards as they explore new music.

Soundplate

Soundplate is a playlisting platform that allows independent playlist curators from around the world to showcase their playlists and connect with both artists and other listeners.

Don’t forget, we also love to feature independent artists on our own Ditto Music Spotify playlists so get pitching to us too.

Daily Playlists

Daily Playlists is a website featuring a collection of independent playlists curated by music enthusiasts and influencers.

MySphera

MySphera is a platform that allows independent playlist curators to create and promote their playlists to a wide audience.

Musicto

Musicto is a community-driven platform that allows independent playlist curators to share and discover new music.

Indiemono

Indiemono offers a free submission tool for indie artists to get picked up by playlist curators and legitimately boost their streaming figures the right way.

BIRP!

BIRP! or Blalock’s Indie Rock Playlist as it’s also known as, is a renowned indie rock playlist curator that features independent artists from various genres.

There’s a lot of choice when it comes to pitching your music to independently curated playlists in 2023.

With thousands of popular independently-created Spotify playlists out there, you need to be selective when deciding which ones to pitch to.

Once you’ve whittled down your lists, you should start reaching out to specific playlist owners directly and pitch your new releases to them.

As always, make sure to keep your message as concise and to the point as possible, with clear links to your tracks on Spotify. The easier it is for them to access your music and info, the better chance you stand of getting selected.

This list of independent playlist curators is a great starting point to help you get added to some of Spotify’s most popular playlists. What are you waiting for?