BBR Music Group Recording Artist Tom Montana Announces ‘American Thread’ Benefit Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – BBR Music Group recording artist Tim Montana is rallying the troops for his inaugural American Thread benefit concert, set for October 2 at Nashville’s City Winery. The special concert event will benefit Special Ops Xcursions, a nonprofit that supports U.S. special operations forces and their families. Montana will headline and is planning for several surprise guest performers.

For the past three years, Montana has headed up the American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot in Nashville, drawing celebrities who lent their time to help our nation’s military heroes. Previous attendees include Charlie Sheen, Colbie Caillat, Travis Pastrana, Lee Brice, Steve Cropper and more. In addition to the concert, Montana will continue his tradition with the fourth annual Tim Montana & Friends American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot, set for October 3 at the Nashville Gun Club. The yearly event has generated nearly one million dollars since its inception.

“I’m honored to get to serve those that have served us,” says Montana. “Raising money through the American Thread Shoot has been one of the highlights of my life and career and has been life changing to our active duty soldiers, veterans and their families.”

“The Tim Montana and Friends American Thread Shoot has helped us impact thousands of special operations family members,” explains Special Ops Xcursions executive director Scott Graves. “The funds and awareness raised provides the opportunity for healing to happen in the outdoors! Bottom line, our warriors still in the fight need us and we need them. The world is a better place by this remarkable combination of celebrities and our nations most elite soldiers.”