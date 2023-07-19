Danny Howard Signs With The Gongaware Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Danny Howard, the sought-after DJ, producer, and host of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Party, has signed with The Gongaware Group with a focus one expanding his professional opportunities in the Americas.

As a popular radio personality and head of his own Nothing Else Matters record label, Howard plays a key role as a tastemaker with British EDM audiences and is considered one of the biggest influencers in the modern dance music scene.

He currently holds DJ residencies at Amnesia Ibiza (alongside Gorgon City and Sonny Fodera) and at BCM in Mallorca as well.

“We are very excited to bring one of dance music’s premier authorities on the culture, sound, and scene over to the Americas and look forward to introducing him to an even wider set of fans in the future,” the Gongaware Group stated.