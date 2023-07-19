Ed Sheeran To Play An Intimate Show For SiriusXM

AMAGANSETT, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers.

The concert, which is set for August 14th at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, will feature one of the world’s biggest stars performing music from his latest album – (Subtract) in one of the most intimate venues in the Northeast.

The venue, with a capacity of just 150 fans, has been a fixture of the live music scene in the Northeast since it opened its doors in 1970.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Ed Sheeran, one of the top artists in the world, will step away from his tour playing stadiums to present an intimate show for SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, a truly iconic venue,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the lucky fans in attendance and to our listeners nationwide.”

The concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and will also air across multiple SiriusXM music channels including The Pulse (ch. 5) The 10s Spot (ch. 11), with select songs on TikTok Radio (ch. 4).

Sheeran’s show will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, The Killers and Mumford & Sons.